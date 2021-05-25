American International Group Inc. Sells 725,101 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,386,410 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 725,101 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 0.8% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $234,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 394.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $64,139,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

HPQ stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.58.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.