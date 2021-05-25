American International Group Inc. Sells 92,548 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,548 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $272,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 296,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.37. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

