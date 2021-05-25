American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

NASDAQ:AOUT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,407. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

