American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as high as $18.77. American Vanguard shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 83,708 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVD shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $573.71 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.