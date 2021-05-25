America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.39 EPS

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $989.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

