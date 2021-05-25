Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

