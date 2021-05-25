AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

Shares of POWW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,830. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on AMMO in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AMMO in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

