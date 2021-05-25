Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.