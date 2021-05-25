Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) & Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Financial Contrast

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $349.85 million 2.66 $1.40 million $0.64 30.50 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $520.40 million 3.05 $126.95 million $2.36 12.70

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. Supernus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.70%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0.68% 7.45% 5.36% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 19.97% 15.47% 7.39%

Volatility and Risk

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals beats Amphastar Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API. It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias; neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; medroxyprogesterone acetate injectable suspension for the prevention of pregnancy; and Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block, as well as manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age. The company's commercial products also comprise APOKYN, a product indicated for the acute intermittent treatment of hypomobility or off episodes in patients with advanced Parkinson's Disease (PD); XADAGO, a product indicated as adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD experiencing off episodes; and MYOBLOC, a Type B toxin product indicated for the treatment of cervical dystonia and sialorrhea in adults. In addition, its product candidates include SPN-812, which has completed Phase III clinical trials that is used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); SPN-830, a late-stage drug/device combination product candidate for the prevention of off episodes in PD; SPN-817, a novel product candidate in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of severe epilepsy; and SPN-820, a novel product candidate in Phase I clinical trials for treatment resistant depression. The company markets and sells its products through pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and distributors. It has a development and option agreement with Navitor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to conduct a Phase II clinical program for NV-5138 in treatment-resistant depression. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

