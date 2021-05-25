Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 176.31% and a negative net margin of 298.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ADMP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 267,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,369,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.30. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 825.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the period. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

