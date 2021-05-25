Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Million

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post $17.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $19.30 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $74.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $152.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 19,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,127. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,121 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

