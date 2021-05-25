Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post sales of $372.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $367.97 million to $375.20 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

MDRX traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,387. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.