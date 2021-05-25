Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post $70.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

