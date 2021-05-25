Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.96. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

