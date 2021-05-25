Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.49 EPS

Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 4,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

