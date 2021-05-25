Analysts Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Methanex reported earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Methanex stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. 10,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. Methanex has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

