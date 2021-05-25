Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.08 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

