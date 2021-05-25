Analysts Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.08 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $782.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.