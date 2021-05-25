Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. BRP posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in BRP by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth $40,156,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $80.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $96.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

