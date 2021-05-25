Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $2.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

