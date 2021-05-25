Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce sales of $10.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

URGN stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 97,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,233. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

