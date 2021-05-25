Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – CASI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – CASI Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CASI Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.14.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

