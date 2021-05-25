Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE: GPMT):

5/24/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

5/18/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

5/11/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/10/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

5/7/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 525,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $774.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.