Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP):

5/13/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/29/2021 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,309. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

