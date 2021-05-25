Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2021 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/18/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/17/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/10/2021 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/13/2021 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2021 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2021 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 411,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,766. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $121.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

