Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Price Target at $37.33

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

