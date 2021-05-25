Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $98.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHVN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

