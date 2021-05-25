Analysts Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target at C$8.81

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.58. 361,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

