Analysts Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT at $4.75

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPPMF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

