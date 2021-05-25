Analysts Set Expectations for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.80.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

