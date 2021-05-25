Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Target Price at $54.40

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,693,450. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market cap of $916.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

