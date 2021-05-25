Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $77.43

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.91. 559,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.11. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,929 shares of company stock valued at $69,769,293. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 53,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

