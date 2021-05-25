Analysts Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT at C$41.57

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POW. CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE POW traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$39.13. The company had a trading volume of 284,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.79. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.20. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8588615 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

