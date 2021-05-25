Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) PT at $153.25

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of TRV opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.93. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,838 shares of company stock valued at $23,372,974. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

