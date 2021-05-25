Analyzing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.61% 27.79% 12.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Petco Health and Wellness and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 4 6 0 2.60 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 3 0 3.00

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $29.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.11 -$26.48 million $0.23 104.48 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $1.49 billion 1.33 $59.00 million $0.98 31.05

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats Petco Health and Wellness on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 1,500 pet care centers in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It offers its products and services under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's, Personalization Universe, Simply Chocolate, Goodsey, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

