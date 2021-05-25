Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,320 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

BUD stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

