APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 363,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,390,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.44, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

