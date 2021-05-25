Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($5.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

A number of equities analysts have commented on APLS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,826. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,186. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.