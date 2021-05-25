Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 114,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 6.83. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

