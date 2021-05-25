Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend by 117.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

