Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,553,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,750,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $9,960,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Applied Materials by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,226,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,814,000 after buying an additional 110,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $136.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.23.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.