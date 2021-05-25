Apriem Advisors Buys Shares of 14,000 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NYSE:KL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,490. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

