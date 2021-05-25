Apriem Advisors Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,428 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.9% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $51,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,921. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

