Apriem Advisors Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $286.08. 26,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

