Apriem Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.97. 374,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140,547. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $351.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.