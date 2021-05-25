Apriem Advisors Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.08. 519,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,204,346. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.50. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.24 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

