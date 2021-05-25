Apriem Advisors Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $322.52. 33,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

