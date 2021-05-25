Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 13,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

