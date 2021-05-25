Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.05. The company had a trading volume of 623,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,649,777. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.53. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.