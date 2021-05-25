Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $231.56. 23,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

