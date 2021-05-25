Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock worth $571,909,949 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.53. The company had a trading volume of 226,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,244,553. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $928.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average is $281.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

